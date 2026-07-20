Posted: Jul 20, 2026 7:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 7:52 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet this evening at 7 p.m. inside the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall, with several agenda items that could shape future development in the city. One of the evening's biggest topics is a public hearing and possible vote on a variance request that would allow three modular homes to be placed at 720 E. 3rd Street in the Ruddles Addition. Council members will also review the latest sales tax report, consider extending the city's lease agreement with an American Tower communications site, and hear comments from residents during the public input portion of the meeting.

The council is also expected to consider Ordinance No. 2026-1622, which would add new regulations governing mobile homes under Dewey's zoning code. If approved, an emergency clause has also been requested, allowing the ordinance to take effect immediately.