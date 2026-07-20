Posted: Jul 20, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 9:07 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA), alongside the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority (OSIDA), today released a statewide strategy to grow Oklahoma’s role in the fast-expanding space industry and position the state to compete for jobs, investment, and federal contracts as the global space economy nearly triples over the next decade. The strategy was announced by Governor Kevin Stitt during the Oklahoma Breakfast ahead of the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow.

“We’re going to be top 10 in everything we do,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We’ve been building the backbone of the aerospace industry and we do it better than anyone else. By seizing this moment, we are creating generations of quality, good paying jobs for our kids and grandkids. This is a critical moment, and we are prepared to take it.”