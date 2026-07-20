Posted: Jul 20, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 1:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Juvenile detention services in Oklahoma are few and far between, with only 11 facilities statewide.

Because of state regulations, and the expense of housing juvenile offenders, most counties contract detention services to other counties. Washington County is one that outsources to other facilities.

At a Monday morning meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved contracts with Pittsburg and Woodward counties to house juveniles. The contract with Woodward County was double the daily cost of Pittsburg County.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the disparity in cost between facilities is common. He says although the county contracts with other facilities, the administration of where juveniles are held is dependent on the Oklahoma Department of Juvenile Affairs and available bedspace.

He says the more expensive Woodward County contract is a back-up if facilities nearer to Washington County are at capacity

The issue of available bedspace for juvenile detention has been an ongoing struggle statewide. A similar conversation occurred in Washington County back in May, when a juvenile services contract was signed with Creek County.

Because of stringent state requirements, Owen says it is normally cost-prohibitive for each county to operate their own juvenile facility