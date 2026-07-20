Posted: Jul 20, 2026 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 2:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pushing and punching a child.

32-year-old Nathan Cottrill was charged on Monday with child abuse by injury.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Cottrill allegedly stepped in between the victim and another individual that were in an argument on Sunday. Cottrill allegedly pushed the victim down a hallway until they fell over. As the victim was on the ground, Cottrill allegedly punched the victim several times.

Authorities allegedly observed a small knot on the right side of the victim's chin and a purple bruise on the bottom of their chin.

Cottrill allegedly admitted to blacking out and hitting the victim in the chest.