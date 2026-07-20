Posted: Jul 20, 2026 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 3:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing over $1,500 worth of merchandise from WalMart.

39-year-old Briana Shoate was charged on Monday with larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Shoate allegedly stole from the Bartlesville WalMart on three separate dates. The first alleged theft occurred on July 8 when Shoate stole approximately $200 worth of merchandise. On July 16, Shoate allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of merchandise.

Authorities were dispatched to WalMart on the afternoon of July 18. Shoate was allegedly seen on video with a shopping cart full of items and walked out of the store without paying for the items. The items were allegedly worth $599.

Shoate allegedly stole approximately $1,510 worth of merchandise on the three dates.