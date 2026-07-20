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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jul 20, 2026 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 3:02 PM
Bartlesville Woman Charged With Felony Larceny
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing over $1,500 worth of merchandise from WalMart.
39-year-old Briana Shoate was charged on Monday with larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Shoate allegedly stole from the Bartlesville WalMart on three separate dates. The first alleged theft occurred on July 8 when Shoate stole approximately $200 worth of merchandise. On July 16, Shoate allegedly stole approximately $700 worth of merchandise.
Authorities were dispatched to WalMart on the afternoon of July 18. Shoate was allegedly seen on video with a shopping cart full of items and walked out of the store without paying for the items. The items were allegedly worth $599.
Shoate allegedly stole approximately $1,510 worth of merchandise on the three dates.
Shoate will appear in court again on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. She posted a $500 bond.
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