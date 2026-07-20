Posted: Jul 20, 2026 3:18 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 3:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently put in a request to the planning and zoning board of Osage County to change a 50-acre plot of land from agriculture to commercial general. This is in an area where they plan on adding the new Osage Nation Health System in Skiatook across from the casino.

A representative from the Osage Nation answers the commissioners' questions about what they plan to do now that the property is being classified as commercial general.