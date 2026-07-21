News
Posted: Jul 21, 2026 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 8:46 AM
CITY MATTERS: Mayor Curd Updates Storm Cleanup, Council Agenda and Blue Whale Safety Measures
Tom Davis
Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Mayor Jim Curd says the city's storm cleanup is nearly wrapped up while councilors prepare for for the August 3 City Council agenda and continue strengthening safety measures at Blue Whale Materials following a recent fire.
Curd said the heaviest storm damage occurred on the north and east sides of Bartlesville, including Sooner Park, the city golf course and nearby neighborhoods. City crews worked extended hours to clear streets and remove debris. Mayor Curd said a Tulsa-based contractor assisted with golf course cleanup so that city employees could focus on parks and residential areas. Residents with remaining tree debris are encouraged to haul it to the designated dump site near the old rodeo grounds through July 23rd.
According to Curd, City Council in August will revisit a downtown zoning request that was previously denied after an alternative proposal was introduced. Council members are also expected to discuss recommendations from the committee studying the use of automated license plate reader cameras.
Curd also talked about the safety improvements at Blue Whale Materials, where city fire officials have worked with the company to develop safety protocols that exceed current fire code requirements for EV battery recycling facilities. The site now includes an internal fire brigade, around-the-clock monitoring, upgraded thermal detection equipment, improved storage layouts and new water delivery systems. The city also expedited a water line extension to the industrial park to better support the facility, which officials say is helping establish best practices for the growing EV battery recycling industry.
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