Posted: Jul 21, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 3:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Board of Education appointed Bradrick "Brad" Henderson to fill the vacant District 6 seat during its Monday meeting.

Henderson will complete the term of Andrea Nightingale, who resigned earlier this summer after she moved from District 6.

Henderson works as supervisor of automation development at ConocoPhillips, where he oversees a team of six software developers. According to Bartlesville Public Schools, he also developed a leadership onboarding program for multiple levels of management and has led employee resource groups focused on employee engagement.

Before assuming his current position, Henderson served as supervisor of cloud operations at ConocoPhillips. Earlier in his career, he worked as an automation analyst and held information technology positions supporting Memorial Hermann Health System and ExpressJet Airlines.

Henderson studied general engineering at the University of Houston and earned an Associate of Science degree in electronic engineering technology from Houston Community College.

In a letter of interest submitted as part of the appointment process, Henderson said he and his family have come to consider Bartlesville their home.