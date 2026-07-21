Posted: Jul 21, 2026 1:26 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 1:26 PM

Tom Davis

Due to a technical issue, some case information did not appear in the initial 10 a.m. update of the cyclosporiasis dashboard on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Viral View page. The dashboard has now been updated for a second time today to ensure the most accurate data is available.

As of July 21, 2026, Oklahoma has 172 confirmed and probable cases.

The cyclosporiasis dashboard is updated every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.