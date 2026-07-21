Posted: Jul 21, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 3:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools is considering pushing back their first day of school to Aug. 19 due to ongoing construction.

The Nowata Board of Education will consider a revised calendar during a special meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. The Nowata Board of Education meets in the high school commons area, located at 707 W. Osage Ave. inside the district administration building.