News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 21, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 3:13 PM
Nowata Schools Considering Revising School Calendar
Brian McSweeney
Nowata Public Schools is considering pushing back their first day of school to Aug. 19 due to ongoing construction.
The Nowata Board of Education will consider a revised calendar during a special meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. The Nowata Board of Education meets in the high school commons area, located at 707 W. Osage Ave. inside the district administration building.
The first day of school for Nowata is currently scheduled for Aug. 13.
« Back to News