Posted: Jul 22, 2026 7:13 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 7:13 AM

Chase Almy

James Lankford is taking another swing at ending one of Washington's favorite traditions, threatening a government shutdown every few months. Lankford is set to testify Wednesday before the House Appropriations Committee in support of his bipartisan Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, marking the committee's first full oversight hearing since 2008. The proposal, introduced alongside Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), would keep the federal government operating under temporary funding if Congress misses its budget deadline while requiring lawmakers to remain in Washington until the job is finished. In other words, no more "see you after vacation" while everyone else wonders if the lights will stay on.

Under the proposal, automatic 14-day continuing resolutions would keep government services running at existing funding levels while Congress works through spending bills. The legislation would also strip lawmakers and key staff of taxpayer-funded travel, prohibit lengthy recesses, and limit congressional business almost exclusively to passing appropriations bills until the budget is complete. Lankford says the measure would protect federal workers and essential services while putting pressure where many taxpayers believe it belongs, on Congress itself. The bill has attracted support from organizations spanning labor unions, taxpayer advocacy groups, veterans organizations, and good-government watchdogs, proving that even in Washington, occasionally everyone can agree that Congress should probably finish its homework before heading out to recess.