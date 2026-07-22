Posted: Jul 22, 2026 7:26 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 7:26 AM

Chase Almy

After more than a decade of raising money for Oklahoma community causes, Tulsa’s mission-driven Once In A While Band has released its debut full-length album, Love's Waiting For You. Founded in 2012 by bassist Greg Silvis, the philanthropic group has performed at dozens of events over the years, raising over $30,000 for those in need without ever requiring monetary payment for their performances. The new 12-track project, which officially dropped earlier this month, was recorded at Tulsa’s historic The Church Studio and continues the band's charitable mission, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Kidney Cancer Association.

The album is a massive collaborative effort that highlights the depth of the local music scene. While the core band features a sprawling 10-piece lineup, Love’s Waiting For You also brings in guest appearances from Tulsa mainstays like Brad Absher, Denise Hoey, and David John. Drawing sonic inspiration from local legend J.J. Cale, alongside Fleetwood Mac and Chicago, the album explores themes of resilience and human dignity, and is currently available for streaming and purchase across all major digital platforms.

Photo courtesy of: Once In A While Band