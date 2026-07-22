GeekyGami is hosting a cutthroat, highly exclusive cardboard brawl, and you better act fast if you want a seat at the nerd table. For a $35 entry fee, you can secure your spot in this glorious battle of wits, but there's a massive catch. The shop only managed to snag ONE single event kit, capping the max seating is a cozy 16 people. This means it’s strictly a first-come, first-served affair, so you’ll need to furiously PM the GeekyGami’s page to pre-register before someone else steals your chair. Once you're officially locked in, you’ll face a sweaty 45-minute deckbuilding timer to construct a competitive masterpiece out of your kit and sheer panic.

The tournament structure is simple: survive three grueling rounds, which will automatically upgrade to four rounds if the house gets packed with 12 or more players. If the dust settles and there are multiple undefeated champions glaring at each other, the cold, calculating algorithms of carde.io tiebreakers will crown the true victor. As for the loot, every match win earns you a shiny Vendetta booster pack to fuel your collection. But don't despair if you're getting absolutely stomped! In a beautiful display of pity, there will be a random drawing for two extra packs after round two, exclusively reserved for the bottom half of the bracket. May the best deck win, and may the worst decks at least get a participation prize!