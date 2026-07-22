Posted: Jul 22, 2026 10:00 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 10:00 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata group "Save Our Hospital" spoke at a Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday morning.

Ascension St. John submitted an application that will be reviewed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to reclassify their Nowata hospital. If approved, Ascension St. John Nowata would transition from a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH). The transition would eliminate inpatient services.

Nowata Mayor Garry Gibson has come out in support of keeping the hospital in Nowata. Gibson appeared at a "Save Our Hospital" meeting last week and encouraged residents to fight.