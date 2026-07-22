Posted: Jul 22, 2026 3:22 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 3:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Spiro man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly operating a stolen vehicle.

38-year-old Brian Smith was charged on Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities began searching for the vehicle in the area of Nowata Rd. and Washington Blvd. on the evening of July 20. Smith was allegedly in the driver's seat and was ordered out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen out of LeFlore County.