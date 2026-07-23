Posted: Jul 23, 2026 8:21 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 8:21 AM

Chase Almy

Grab your lemon juice invisible ink and prepare to steal the Declaration of Independence, or at least watch Nicolas Cage do it! Bartlesville’s Sizzlin' Summer Series is rolling out the green grass for a free Movie Night featuring the 2004 cinematic masterpiece, National Treasure. Set for July 24, 2026, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., this is your chance to decode historical conspiracies and evade imaginary treasure hunters under the stars at Unity Square.