Posted: Jul 23, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

The Agape Mission's fundraising event "Empty Bowls" is set for August 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville.

Appearing on KWON Radio's Car Talk with Brad Doenges, Sherri Smith and Brenda Williamson with Agape Mission said the Empty Bowls event features sample dishes provided by local Bartlesville-area restaurants.

Each year, a highlight of the event is a Silent Auction that includes hand-painted bowls of various sizes, designs and colors as well as gift items donated by local merchants.

Proceeds from the event supports Agape Mission's "Food for Kids Program" which provides weekend snack packs to over 600 local elementary and junior high students