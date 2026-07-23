Posted: Jul 23, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

After running over and dragging his girlfriend through a Collinsville gas station parking lot earlier this month, manslaughter charges have been filed against the defendant.

The News on 6 reports Tyler Kendrick is also being charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Investigators say Kendrick drove over the victim before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, but she died from injuries she had previously sustained.