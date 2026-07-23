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Crime
Posted: Jul 23, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 10:45 AM
Man Charged After Allegedly Running Over Woman
Ty Loftis
After running over and dragging his girlfriend through a Collinsville gas station parking lot earlier this month, manslaughter charges have been filed against the defendant.
The News on 6 reports Tyler Kendrick is also being charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Investigators say Kendrick drove over the victim before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, but she died from injuries she had previously sustained.
Kendrick is being held in custody without bond and is due back in Cherokee Nation Tribal Court on Tuesday.
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