Posted: Jul 23, 2026 12:20 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County citizens wishing to make their voice heard in the Tuesday, August 25 election have until Friday, July 31 to apply. Federal, state and county runoffs, along with special elections in Tulsa, Bartlesville and Hominy will be on the ballot at your respective polling location.

Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau said applications must be received by midnight on July 31. Residents of Oklahoma are eligible to apply. Applications can be sent to the election board office in Pawhuska or any motor vehicle agency that serves as an official voter registration agency.