Posted: Jul 23, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 1:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

Applications for the second year of Bartlesville's startup incubation program at Centennial Park will be accepted Aug. 1-31, city officials announced.

The program, approved by the Bartlesville City Council in January 2025 and administered by the city's Park Board, is designed to encourage entrepreneurship by providing short-term space for startups and small businesses to launch and test business concepts.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis says the program's first year demonstrated strong community interest.

"The inaugural round of this program was a success, demonstrating the value of investing in our community and the enthusiasm of our residents to participate," Curtis said. "We look forward to building on that momentum in year two."

The program uses a repurposed 500-square-foot building at Centennial Park that includes a single room and restroom. The space is intended for retail businesses, galleries, showrooms and similar ventures. Rent and most city services are provided at no cost, although tenants are responsible for electricity.

Businesses selected for the program receive a six-month lease, a structure intended to create regular opportunities for new entrepreneurs while keeping the space available for a variety of business concepts.

Applications will be evaluated on business feasibility, community impact and how well the proposed business fits the limitations of the facility. Applicants must submit information outlining business goals, marketing strategies and financial plans.

After the application period closes, the Park Board will review submissions and select participants.

Additional information about the program is available through the City of Bartlesville's website