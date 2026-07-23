Posted: Jul 23, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The 83rd annual National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) conference is coming up in October and applications are now open for Youth Commission officer positions. Elections will be held at the conference in Palm Springs, California.

If interested in being considered, you must be between the ages of 18 and 24. You must also be an individual Indian member of the NCAI and be a citizen of a Tribal Nation that has membership affiliation with the NCAI.