Posted: Jul 23, 2026 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 2:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville will accept applications next month for the second year of its Sidewalk Cost Repair Partnership Program, which helps property owners offset the cost of sidewalk repairs when expenses exceed $500.

The application period will run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. Applications will be reviewed in September, with funding awards announced in October, according to the city.

The program, launched last year, is intended to improve sidewalk safety and accessibility by providing financial assistance to eligible property owners for qualifying repair and maintenance projects.

“This program has already shown how meaningful shared investment can be for our neighborhoods,” Community Development Director Larry Curtis said in a statement. “As we enter year two, we’re committed to expanding that impact by helping even more property owners address significant sidewalk repairs and keep our community walkable for everyone.”

Curtis says financial assistance is based on the scope of needed repairs and available funding. Priority will be given to projects that improve public safety, preserve infrastructure and meet community standards.

Applicants must complete the program's application and review process and meet eligibility requirements and program guidelines, Curtis says.

Officials said the application timeline is intended to allow repairs to be planned and completed efficiently while supporting long-term sidewalk maintenance.