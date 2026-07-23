Posted: Jul 23, 2026 3:31 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 3:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two Cherokee Nation cinematographers brought a piece of Bartlesville with them to the red carpet after winning Heartland Emmy Awards.

Cherokee Film Productions Cinematographers Ryker Sixkiller and Lakota Leep sported medals from the Richard Kane YMCA's "Tri in July" triathlon when they were photographed with their Emmys at a Saturday ceremony in Oklahoma City.

Cherokee Nation Films brought home three Emmy Awards from the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for programs on OsiyoTV. They were also nominated for six other Emmys.