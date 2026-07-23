Posted: Jul 23, 2026 5:19 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 5:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County District Attorney Will Drake says no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the April stabbing death of a Bartlesville man, concluding the killing was justified under Oklahoma law because it occurred while another man intervened in a violent assault.

Drake announced the decision Thursday, saying an investigation by the Bartlesville Police Department determined that the April 7 death of Christopher Elijah Richardson, 31, was a justifiable homicide.

According to the district attorney, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue and found two men on the front porch before locating Richardson inside a bedroom with life-threatening stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Richardson became angry after he could not find his cellphone and accused another person in the home of taking it. Prosecutors allege Richardson armed himself with a golf club, followed the person into a bedroom and repeatedly struck him in the head, back and legs while threatening to kill him.

Drake says the golf club eventually broke, and Richardson then attempted to stab the person through a laundry basket, which was being used as a shield.

Jones' roommate heard the disturbance and entered the bedroom, according to the investigation. Prosecutors said Richardson then struck the roommate with the golf club, injuring the roommate's face and hand.

The roommate grabbed a knife from the room after Richardson refused to stop the attack and stabbed Richardson three times, Drake said. The two individuals who were attacked by Richardson then called 911.

Investigators say both individuals sustained injuries consistent with their version of events.

Drake says Richardson's cellphone was later found beneath a couch in the living room where he had been sleeping.

Drake says the investigation included witness statements, photographs documenting injuries, evidence collected at the scene, cellphone records and the state medical examiner's report.

The medical examiner ruled Richardson died from stab wounds to his sides. The report also documented the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and methadone in his system.

Drake says Oklahoma law allows the use of deadly force in defense of another person when someone reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death, great bodily harm or the commission of a violent felony.

"Richardson was committing a forcible felony at the time [the roommate] intervened," Drake said in a statement. "[The roommate] was justified in using deadly force in this situation to stop or prevent this type of felony and prevent the serious injury to or possible death of [the other individual]."

As a result, Drake says no charges will be filed. The district attorney called the case "a tragic situation" and offered condolences to Richardson's family.