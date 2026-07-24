Posted: Jul 24, 2026 8:48 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 8:51 AM

Tom Davis

Bargain hunters are invited to the 29th Annual KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM Auction on Saturday, July 25, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey indoors with air conditioning for your comfort.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with bidding beginning at 9 a.m. Shoppers can bid on new merchandise and gift certificates from local businesses, with savings of up to 80% of retail. Many items are expected to sell for even less.