Posted: Jul 24, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 11:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting scheduled for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a letter of support for the Cherokee Nation Tribal Facility Bridge Funding Application for the Saunders Creek project in the southern portion of the county.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss an agreement and resolutions with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for additional bridge and drainage projects.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to declare a tractor as surplus and receive a financial report from the adult drug court program.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.