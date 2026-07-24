Posted: Jul 24, 2026 10:04 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 10:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two people were found dead following an apparent domestic violence shooting late Thursday night in an Owasso neighborhood.

Owasso police say officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a home near 126th Street North and 129th East Avenue after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots.

When officers entered the residence, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the deaths stemmed from a domestic violence incident, but said the investigation remains in its early stages and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been determined.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

The identities of the two people have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.