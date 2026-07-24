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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 24, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 2:29 PM
Summer Reading Fun Concludes at Frontier Pool on Saturday
Ty Loftis
Everyone who participated in the Bartlesville Public Library summer reading program is welcome to come out to Frontier Pool Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. to partake in some fun activities.
Grand prize winners of who read the most books will be announced and Library Director Kiley Roberson had the following to say about the yearly event:
"This beloved tradition has been a summer reading favorite in Bartlesville for nearly a decade and we are thrilled that this year's program welcomed even more readers than last year."
Winners don't have to be present to win their prize.
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