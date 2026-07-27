Posted: Jul 27, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 1:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Patients with appointments at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips' primary care and pediatric clinic in Bartlesville will temporarily see their providers at alternate locations after flooding affected the clinic over the weekend.

The relocation begins Monday. Appointment times will remain unchanged, according to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

The following providers will see patients at 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., Sixth Floor:

Dr. Helen Bumpus, MD

Dr. Matthew West, MD

Dr. David Campbell, DO

Jessica Topping, APRN, CNP

Ziva Cooper, APRN, DNP

Heather Alberty, DNP, APRN, FNP-C

Ana Marshall, APRN

The following providers will see patients at the Urgent Care clinic, 3550 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.:

Dr. William Woods, MD

Gina Anderson, APRN

Abbagail Barnes, APRN, FNP-BC

Amy Kirchner, APRN, CNP

Dr. Gerald Pribil, MD

Ascension officials say the temporary relocation is intended to ensure patients continue receiving scheduled care while the flooding's impact on the primary care and pediatric clinic is addressed.

Patients with questions or those needing to schedule an appointment may call the clinic at 918-338-3740.