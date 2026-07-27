Posted: Jul 27, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 3:52 PM

Tom Davis

Washington County School Supply Drive (WCSSD) aka Pack the Backpacks, local volunteers, and community partners are preparing their annual charitable effort providing essential school supplies to local students in need. The organization serves Washington County, OK., including Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Caney Valley, Osage Hills, Bowring, and Head Start.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie LaRoche and Cindy Dronyk with the organization said they are going to be packing 2,501 backpacks. That's the number of applications that we've received this year.

Pack the Backpacks have been doing this for nealy 25 years. Debbie LaRoche said sprint week is coming and that in the next eight days, they're going need a few more volunteers to help pack all of those backpacks and distribute them. Debbie said, "There are four packing times at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. this Thursday, the 30th, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday morning from 9.30 to 11.30, Friday afternoon, 1.30 to 3.30, and Saturday, August the 1st, from 9.30 to 11.30. And we will be completely finished when we finish those shifts.

The mission of the group is to alleviate financial burden for families, ensure students enter the classroom prepared, and support teachers. It is also to reduce the need for teachers to purchase supplies out-of-pocket and ensures an equitable classroom environment.

UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS: