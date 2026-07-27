Posted: Jul 27, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday a $600,000 supplimental for a major bridge rebuilding project across Saunders Creek just north of Vera.

The project is being funded by the Cherokee Nation, but has been on replacement lists for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Washington County for 10 years.

Washington County District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the initial cost estimates from ODOT were completed several years ago.

He and District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle discuss the cost increase