Posted: Jul 27, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. has re-worked a contract with Eagleview so that they will perform pictometry for the county for the next eight years. This is a renewable contract each year for just over $229,000 and Quinton says if a bill were to get signed into law, Osage County could be getting a great deal.

Keeping in mind that you can't use military equipment for this work and Google Earth is delayed, Quinton goes over the benefits of using this technology.