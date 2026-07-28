Posted: Jul 28, 2026 1:27 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 4:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man is being charged with a felony count of child abuse. After having a felony case from 2024 dismissed earlier this year, District Attorney Will Drake recommended a bond of $100,000, which Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw let stand.

In a forensic interview conducted earlier this month, one of the victims stated Joshua Nixon neglects and abuses the other victim when they go to Nixon's home. The victim stated she feels like she needs to cook so that the younger victim will be fed. It is further alleged Nixon screams in the younger victim's face.

An affidavit states the younger of the two victims was avoidant during the interview. The younger victim did say he didn't feel safe at Nixon's house. It is also alleged he had a visible injury on his lower back after falling from Nixon's entertainment center. He also reported an injury to his head.