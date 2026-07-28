Posted: Jul 28, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been terminated from drug court after he was charged with vehicle theft. It is alleged Roy Hyde Jr stole a 2023 Honda pit bike on Thursday, July 16. A Bartlesville Police Officer took a report at that time, but after posting photos to social media, the victim had more information to share.

A Ring doorbell video allegedly showed a man walking through a property three blocks away approximately two hours after the bike was stolen. Officers were able to match the person in that video to the one that the victim shared and conclude it was Hyde. In both videos, it is alleged the tattoo on his right hand is in the same location and has the same layout.

The affidavit goes on to say Hyde spoke with the victim over the phone and admitted to stealing the bike. Hyde told the victim he was told by someone else that it was theirs and he was going to pick it up. The victim provided screenshots and audio messages of their conversation.