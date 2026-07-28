Posted: Jul 28, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment is set for Pawhuska students beginning next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Family members will be able to enroll their student from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the elementary cafeteria.

New students will need to bring immunization records, a birth certificate, contact information from the previous school and a CDIB card if it applies. Parents or guardians of returning students can enroll on the Sylogist website if they desire. They can begin doing that on Monday.