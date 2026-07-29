Posted: Jul 29, 2026 7:14 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 7:37 AM

Tom Davis

A 6-year-old Bartlesville boy is making strides in his recovery after undergoing successful heart surgery at OU Health.

According to an OU Health social media post, Price King, named the hospital’s July "Kid With Heart," was referred to pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Harold Burkhart after doctors determined his heart defect could not be repaired through a standard cardiac catheterization procedure.

Following a successful surgical procedure, Price was able to head home just days later. Throughout his stay and recovery, care team members noted that Price exceeded expectations by closely following instructions and maintaining a remarkably positive attitude.

Hospital staff celebrated both his successful operation and his resilience, highlighting how his determination inspired his entire care team during his time in the hospital.