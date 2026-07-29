Posted: Jul 29, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a great night of fun and awesome bluegrass music as Tallgrass Tradition will be in concert on Friday, July 31, 7-8pm, at the Dewey High School Auditorium.

All proceeds from this show will go to support the Dewey Volleyball.

Tickets are $10 per person. The Lady Doggers will be selling tickets or you can pay at the door.

Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION, members of the team said they are excited to start the new season of play. The team hosted a regional contest last year before going to the state tournament. The are hoping for a return to state for another shot at the championship.