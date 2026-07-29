Posted: Jul 29, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam. They say an individual is impersonating an individual by the name of "Lieutenant Johnson" and the individual is claiming to be with the Osage County Sheriff's Office. They stress that this is fraudulent and the person is not with the Osage County Sheriff's Office.