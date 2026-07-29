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Osage County
Posted: Jul 29, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 10:45 AM
Osage County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam. They say an individual is impersonating an individual by the name of "Lieutenant Johnson" and the individual is claiming to be with the Osage County Sheriff's Office. They stress that this is fraudulent and the person is not with the Osage County Sheriff's Office.
The caller is attempting to have the individual send bail money via Venmo, CashApp, PayPal or another internet service. They stress to the individual about a virus outbreak and this is false. The Osage County Sheriff's Office says they will never request payment for bond in this matter.
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