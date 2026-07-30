Posted: Jul 30, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford called in to Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us. The Senator detailed his key legislative priorities, including election integrity and ending government shutdowns, while commenting on high-profile congressional oversight and reflecting on the recent passing of a Senate colleague.

Sen. Lankford expressed frustration regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in regards to his handling of COVID-19. Lankford cited review of diary entries and alleged a "cover-up" concerning gain-of-function research funding and the lab-leak theory. Lankford said Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during questioning over 100 times.

Lankford paid tribute to his desk neighbor and cohort, the late Senator Lindsey Graham,noting his unexpected passing. He highlighted the late senator’s work on tax policy (Budget Committee Chair), foreign affairs (defense of Israel and Ukraine), and child advocacy.