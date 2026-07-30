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Posted: Jul 30, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 10:07 AM
PODCAST: U.S. Senator James Lankford Talks Fauci, Graham and SAVE Act
Tom Davis
U.S. Senator James Lankford called in to Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us. The Senator detailed his key legislative priorities, including election integrity and ending government shutdowns, while commenting on high-profile congressional oversight and reflecting on the recent passing of a Senate colleague.
Sen. Lankford expressed frustration regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in regards to his handling of COVID-19. Lankford cited review of diary entries and alleged a "cover-up" concerning gain-of-function research funding and the lab-leak theory. Lankford said Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment during questioning over 100 times.
Lankford paid tribute to his desk neighbor and cohort, the late Senator Lindsey Graham,noting his unexpected passing. He highlighted the late senator’s work on tax policy (Budget Committee Chair), foreign affairs (defense of Israel and Ukraine), and child advocacy.
We asked Lankford about the status of the SAFE Act, which requires voter ID and stronger election Integrity. Lankford stressed the need for voter ID and proof of citizenship for federal elections noting that Oklahoma is among the 36 states already enforcing voter ID requirements. He said the push is on to pass the bill to bring standard requirements to the remaining 14 states.
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