Posted: Jul 30, 2026 12:29 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Board has announced its next Executive Director. Kaci Jo Walker will take on that role beginning Tuesday, August 11. Walker replaces Mike McCartney, who announced his resignation in June.

Walker is a lifelong Pawhuska resident and has helped the Chamber in executing marketing and communication projects. Walker had the following to say in a recent press release:

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve the Chamber and the community that has always been home. I look forward to working alongside our members, local businesses, community leaders and volunteers to support economic growth, strengthen relationships and continue making Pawhuska a great place to live, work and visit."

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 918-287-1208.

(Photo Courtesy of Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.)