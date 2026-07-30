Posted: Jul 30, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman has appointed an Attorney General. Jeff S. Jones, who previously served in that role, is an Osage Nation citizen and brings an abundance of legal and governmental knowledge to the job. In a recent press release, here is what Tillman had to say on the appointment:

"Mr. Jones's extensive legal experience, deep understanding of legal law and longstanding commitment to justice make him exceptionally qualified to serve as Attorney General."

Jones was appointed Attorney General of the Osage Nation in 2011. He served in that capacity for four years. Most recently, he was worked with the Pawnee County District Attorney's Office. Jones will take office effective Tuesday, September 1. As with all appointments, they must be confirmed by the Osage Nation Congress.