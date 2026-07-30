Posted: Jul 30, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Owasso man was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to receiving, possessing and distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, federal prosecutors said.

25-year-old Corey Michael John was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hill ordered John to serve 10 years of supervised release, pay $24,000 in restitution to victims and register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to court records, the investigation began in 2025 when an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations in Detroit was using the social media application Kik to investigate online groups discussing the sexual exploitation of children. Prosecutors said John contacted the agent privately and offered to exchange child sexual abuse material, sending 10 videos depicting children being sexually abused.

Investigators traced the account to John's home in Owasso, where they executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices. During an interview, John initially denied viewing child sexual abuse material but later admitted to communicating with others online about such material, downloading it and viewing it after agents confronted him with videos recovered from his cellphone, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also said John admitted to creating an alias and attempting to frame another person.

Authorities submitted images and videos recovered from John's devices to the National Child Victim Identification System, which is managed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators identified 88 previously identified child victims from the United States and other countries. Those victims were notified of the case and given an opportunity to submit victim impact statements before sentencing.

The restitution ordered by the court will be distributed to victims who requested compensation, prosecutors said.

John remained in custody Thursday pending his transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.