Posted: Jul 31, 2026 9:08 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 9:08 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will vote on a motion to intervene on the Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project (NEOTEP). If approved, the motion would go before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane advised the board against intervening in the matter.

In other business, the commissioners will review juvenile detention agreements with Cleveland and Pottawatomie Counties, review requests for bids to be let for rock and a reimbursement claim from the Election Board.

The commissioners will revisit office expenses for the board of county commissioners, the county certification map and county action report, discuss improvements to the courthouse and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.