Posted: Jul 31, 2026 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 10:29 AM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata High School graduate MaShayla Brown was selected as a recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) Panda Cares Scholars Program Scholarship.

Brown was one of 15 students nationwide to receive the $25,000 Panda Cares Great Futures Scholarship.

Brown will attend Rogers State University in the fall.