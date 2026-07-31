Posted: Jul 31, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man listed as a level three aggravated sex offender was in the Washington County Jail on Friday after failing to register as a sex offender. Ignacio Lopez was also charged with residing within 2,000 feet of a school.

An affidavit states the Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call from a concerned citizen earlier this week about Lopez living at an address close to a school and living with a child that isn't his. Bartlesville police officers were able to match Lopez on the sex offender registery to the address he was residing.

On Thursday afternoon, it is alleged officers went to the listed address the concerned citizen gave. Lopez was there with an occupant of the home. The occupant of the home confirmed Lopez had been staying there for a week and admitted her son was living with them.

The address in which Lopez was residing is 244 feet from William R. Smith Park, 803 feet to Wilson Elementary School and 1,057 feet to a daycare.

Lopez has an extensive criminal history, including being convicted of second degree rape and forcible sodomy in 2009. This is the third time Lopez has failed to comply and or register as a sex offender.