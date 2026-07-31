Posted: Jul 31, 2026 4:52 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 4:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Fall camp gets going for high school football on Monday. The Pawhuska Huskies are taking the opportunity to make the most out of every second the OSSAA is allowing, as head coach Mark Frye has made the decision to hold their first practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

It is being labeled as midnight madness and Frye talks about how the team should view the start of fall camp.