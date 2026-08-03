Posted: Aug 03, 2026 3:12 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 3:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two incumbents and two newcomers have filed declarations of candidacy for Bartlesville City Council as of Monday.

According to the Washington County Election Board, Michael Colaw filed for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Tim Sherrick. In Ward 2, David Austin has filed for the seat currently held by Larry East.

Mayor Jim Curd filed for re-election in Ward 3 and Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey did the same in Ward 5.

As of Monday, no one has filed for the Ward 4 seat. The incumbent is Aaron Kirkpatrick.