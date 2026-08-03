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Crime
Posted: Aug 03, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 3:13 PM
Dewey Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
Ty Loftis
A Dewey man is facing multiple felony charges after attempting to elude a police officer. Once James Ratliff parked his car at his home address, it is alleged officers found methamphetamine, which he attempted to dispose of. A child was also in Ratliff's vehicle. The defendant was driving with a revoked license.
Once officers saw Ratliff make an improper turn, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. It is alleged Ratliff made several turns before getting to his home and in the process, he hit a mailbox and ran over two curbs.
When making contact with Ratliff, it is alleged they saw two ripped baggies in he middle console with a white crystalline substance. There were also two cups in the center console. When officers tested the liquid out of both cups, it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Ratliff saw his bond set at $50,000 and he is due back in court this Friday.
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