Posted: Aug 03, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man is facing multiple felony charges after attempting to elude a police officer. Once James Ratliff parked his car at his home address, it is alleged officers found methamphetamine, which he attempted to dispose of. A child was also in Ratliff's vehicle. The defendant was driving with a revoked license.

Once officers saw Ratliff make an improper turn, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. It is alleged Ratliff made several turns before getting to his home and in the process, he hit a mailbox and ran over two curbs.

When making contact with Ratliff, it is alleged they saw two ripped baggies in he middle console with a white crystalline substance. There were also two cups in the center console. When officers tested the liquid out of both cups, it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.