Posted: Aug 03, 2026 8:03 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 8:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

A divided Bartlesville City Council agrees to keep automated license plate recognition cameras and begin a trial period through another vendor.

On a 3-2 vote Monday, the council approved a committee's recommendation to continue a contract with Flock Safety for the next year, but reduce the amount of cameras from 10 to eight. The two cameras from Flock would be replaced by two from Axon Enterprises for a period of five years.

During the public comment portion of Monday's meeting, several residents spoke against the use of ALPR technology, with claims of potential concerns over misuse and potential constitutional violations.

Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick, who has been against ALPRs since he was elected, also spoke against the continuation. In a heated moment, Sherrick accused Elkins of not understanding the Fourth Amendment.

Bailey requested Sherrick to ask future questions about the Fourth Amendment to City Attorney Jess Kane.

The council approved the new agreements with Flock and Axon. Sherrick and Ward 2 Councilor Larry East voted against the move.