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Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 04, 2026 1:44 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 1:45 AM
Congressman Brecheen Announces August Town Halls
On Monday, Congressman Brecheen announced his August town hall schedule which includes stops in 15 different cities.
Among those cities is Bartlesville where Brecheen wih hold his town hall 6:00pm - 7:00pm at the Tri County Tech Event Center, 6101 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville.
Monday, August 24th, 2026
8:00am - 9:00am
Tishomingo Town Hall
Johnston County Library
116 W. Main St.
Tishomingo, OK 73460
10:00am - 11:00am
Durant Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Library
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, OK 74701
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Coalgate Town Hall
Coal County Public Library
115 W. Ohio Ave.
Coalgate, OK 74538
2:00pm - 3:00pm
McAlester Town Hall
Southeast Expo Center
Room 101
4500 W. US Highway 270
McAlester, OK 74501
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Holdenville Town Hall
Grace M. Pickens Public Library
209 E. 9th St.
Holdenville, OK 74848
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Okemah Town Hall
Okfuskee County Historical Society
407 W. Broadway Street
Okemah, OK 74859
Tuesday, August 25th, 2026
8:00am - 9:00am
Jay Town Hall
Delaware County Library
429 South 9th Street
Jay, OK 74346
10:00am - 11:00am
Chouteau Town Hall
Chouteau Town Hall
111 S. Lewis St.
Chouteau, OK 74337
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers South Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Bartlesville Town Hall
Tri County Tech
Event Center
6101 Nowata Rd.
Bartlesville, OK 74006
Wednesday, August 26th, 2026
8:00am - 9:00am
Muskogee Town Hall
Martin Luther King Center
Conference Room
300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Muskogee, OK 74401
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Eufaula Town Hall
Eufaula Memorial Library
301 S. First St.
Eufaula, OK 74432
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Wilburton Town Hall
Latimer County Public Library
301 W. Ada Ave.
Wilburton, OK 74578
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Poteau Town Hall
Donald W. Reynolds Community Center
105 Reynolds Ave.
Poteau, OK 74953
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Broken Bow Town Hall
Broken Bow Library
404 N. Broadway St.
Broken Bow, OK 74728
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